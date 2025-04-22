AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-22

TSX falls as Trump’s Fed criticism shakes markets

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

TORONTO: Canada’s commodity-heavy main stock index fell on Monday, led by a decline in energy shares, as investors were jittery after US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.6% to 24,037.16 points, on pace to snap its five-session winning streak.

Including Monday’s moves, the TSX shed 2.4% in 2025, compared with 11.6% downfall on S&P 500 in the US

“The TSX continues to outperform the S&P 500 this year, but it is not immune to what is going on south of the border,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

“The fact that we are seeing a risk-off move in US markets, it is hard for the Canadian markets to ignore and that is also a bit of a driver.”

The Canadian market tracked a decline in Wall Street’s main indexes, as the Trump administration’s statement about considering options to fire Powell, a day after the President’s criticism, fueled concerns about the central bank’s autonomy.

The Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 5.1 basis points to 3.188%, also tracking its US counterpart.

In Canada, nine of the 11 major sectors traded in red.

The healthcare sector led losses with a 2.2% fall. Pharmaceutical firm Bausch Health fell 7%.

The heavy-weight energy stocks dropped more than 1% as oil prices fell after nuclear talks between the US and Iran showed progress.

On the other hand, metal mining shares were up 1.5% as gold miners benefited from the yellow metal’s record run.

Focus was also on the US-China trade tensions after Beijing on Monday warned of “countermeasures” against countries striking deals with the US at its expense.

TSX Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

200 characters

TSX falls as Trump’s Fed criticism shakes markets

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Massive turnout at expatriates’ event: The PM was all smiles

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories