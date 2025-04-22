TSX falls as Trump’s Fed criticism shakes markets

TORONTO: Canada’s commodity-heavy main stock index fell on Monday, led by a decline in energy shares, as investors were jittery after US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.6% to 24,037.16 points, on pace to snap its five-session winning streak.

Including Monday’s moves, the TSX shed 2.4% in 2025, compared with 11.6% downfall on S&P 500 in the US

“The TSX continues to outperform the S&P 500 this year, but it is not immune to what is going on south of the border,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

“The fact that we are seeing a risk-off move in US markets, it is hard for the Canadian markets to ignore and that is also a bit of a driver.”

The Canadian market tracked a decline in Wall Street’s main indexes, as the Trump administration’s statement about considering options to fire Powell, a day after the President’s criticism, fueled concerns about the central bank’s autonomy.

The Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 5.1 basis points to 3.188%, also tracking its US counterpart.

In Canada, nine of the 11 major sectors traded in red.

The healthcare sector led losses with a 2.2% fall. Pharmaceutical firm Bausch Health fell 7%.

The heavy-weight energy stocks dropped more than 1% as oil prices fell after nuclear talks between the US and Iran showed progress.

On the other hand, metal mining shares were up 1.5% as gold miners benefited from the yellow metal’s record run.

Focus was also on the US-China trade tensions after Beijing on Monday warned of “countermeasures” against countries striking deals with the US at its expense.