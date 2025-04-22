India imposes 12pc temporary tariff on some steel imports

NEW DELHI: India imposed a 12 percent temporary tariff, locally known as a safeguard duty, on some steel products to stem unbridled imports, a government notification said on Monday.

India, the world’s second-biggest producer of crude steel, said the tariffs would be applicable for 200 days with effect from Monday.

“The safeguard duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of two hundred days (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification,” the Ministry of Finance said.

India’s steel tariff increase is its first big trade policy move since US President Donald Trump imposed a wide range of duties on countries in April.

New Delhi’s tariffs are primarily aimed at China, which was the second-biggest exporter of steel to India behind South Korea in 2024/25.