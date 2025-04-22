KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 21, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,383.38 High: 118,827.47 Low: 117,712.70 Net Change: 1,067.79 Volume (000): 367,336 Value (000): 26,561,001 Makt Cap (000) 3,583,285,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,005.72 NET CH (+) 235.09 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,564.68 NET CH (+) 195.84 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,467.45 NET CH (+) 860.53 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,312.67 NET CH (+) 297.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,806.46 NET CH (+) 1.29 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,839.28 NET CH (-) 25.88 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-April-2025 ====================================

