BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 21, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,383.38
High: 118,827.47
Low: 117,712.70
Net Change: 1,067.79
Volume (000): 367,336
Value (000): 26,561,001
Makt Cap (000) 3,583,285,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,005.72
NET CH (+) 235.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,564.68
NET CH (+) 195.84
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,467.45
NET CH (+) 860.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,312.67
NET CH (+) 297.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,806.46
NET CH (+) 1.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,839.28
NET CH (-) 25.88
------------------------------------
As on: 21-April-2025
====================================
