PM Shehbaz to depart for Türkiye tomorrow for official visit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will begin an official visit to Ankara on Tuesday for high-level talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Foreign Office announced Monday

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye, marked by a tradition of regular high-level engagements.

During the talks, the two leaders will review bilateral relations and exchange views on recent regional and global developments, the statement added.

“As long-standing allies and strategic partners, Pakistan and Türkiye maintain a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations,” the Foreign Office stated.

The two countries have institutionalized their partnership through the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), a leadership-led mechanism for enhanced collaboration.

The 7th session of the HLSCC was held in Islamabad in February 2025, co-chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan.

“The upcoming meeting represents a continuation of this robust dialogue and underscores the shared commitment to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye,” the statement added.