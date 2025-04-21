AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Rwanda vow to deepen ties as top diplomats meet in Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 06:53pm

Pakistan and Rwanda reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe in Islamabad on Monday, according to a statement from the ministry of foreign affairs.

At the invitation of Senator Dar, the Rwandan minister embarked on a two-day visit to Pakistan, where both sides held talks in what the Foreign Office described as a “cordial atmosphere.”

Rwandan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad for bilateral talks

The discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral ties, with particular focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, and educational exchanges.

“Lauding the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed his resolve to further strengthen friendly ties with Rwanda in diverse fields,” the Foreign Office said in its official statement.

Echoing Dar’s sentiments, Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe emphasized Rwanda’s eagerness to broaden engagement with Pakistan, particularly in economic and people-to-people exchanges.

He also congratulated Pakistan on its recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term.

As a tangible outcome of the talks, the two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in diplomatic training, signaling a step toward institutionalized collaboration.

The Foreign Office noted that Pakistan and Rwanda share “friendly and cordial ties underpinned by shared values, mutual trust, and cooperation at international forums.”

Pakistan Rwanda ties

