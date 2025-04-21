Motorola Solutions launches AI tool, new device to cut emergency response time

Motorola Solutions on Monday launched the SVX, a device that combines a remote speaker microphone, body camera and AI assistant named Assist, to help first responders seeking ways to save time and react to emergencies.

Public safety agencies have been increasing modernization efforts and are looking for products and solutions that streamline emergency response and evidence collection.

Motorola Solutions is aiming to build on its dominant position in the public safety market with more than 60% of 911 calls in the U.S. being routed through the company’s software systems.

The SVX is designed to work with Motorola’s APX NEXT radios, providing real-time data analysis and communication capabilities for law enforcement officers.?

The AI assistant and the device will integrate with its existing systems and enhance their capabilities, Motorola Solutions said.

Assist can process information such as vehicle registration plate numbers and drivers’ licenses, offering immediate access to relevant data.

Patrol officers spend more than 40% of their report writing time on basic data entry and Assist is expected to reduce it, the company said.

“We built this device in collaboration with 32 agencies out there with 150 users that actively tested, gave us feedback,” Mahesh Saptharishi, the company’s chief technology officer, told Reuters.

Computer hardware and electronics manufacturers are scrambling to modify their supply chains due to tariffs.

Electronics manufacturers are revamping supply chains to navigate global trade shifts due to U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump, with a 90-day pause driving diversification to countries such as Vietnam and Mexico to cut costs and disruptions.

“Our supply chain is a very fluid situation right now. Globally, we have manufacturing presence in the U.S., in Mexico, in Canada and in Malaysia and we optimize our supply chain and our manufacturing based upon the nature of what’s required,” Saptharishi said.