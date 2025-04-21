AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea’s LG Energy Solution pulls out of Indonesia EV battery investment

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 04:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: South Korea’s LG Energy Solution has formally withdrawn from a 142 trillion rupiah ($8.45 billion) project to develop electric vehicle battery making in Indonesia, the company said on Monday.

LGES and the Indonesian government signed a deal on the so-called Indonesia Grand Package project in late 2020, which includes investments across the EV battery supply chain in the Southeast Asian country.

“Taking into account various factors, including market conditions and investment environment, we have agreed to formally withdraw from the Indonesia GP (Grand Package) project,” LGES said in a statement.

“However, we will continue to explore various avenues of collaboration with the Indonesian government, centering on the Indonesia battery joint venture, HLI Green Power,” it added.

HLI Green Power, a joint venture led by LGES and Hyundai Motor Group, last year inaugurated Indonesia’s first battery cell production plant with an annual capacity of 10 gigawatt hours. It has plans to expand the capacity in the second phase of investment.

India ends import duty for items needed to make EV batteries, phones

Indonesia will continue to seek foreign investors to partner with local companies to develop the battery industry, leveraging the country’s rich nickel reserves, said energy ministry official Tri Winarno.

“Even though LG has exited, Indonesia remains convinced our nickel is more competitive than other countries,” he told reporters.

Indonesian state-controlled miner Aneka Tambang, which had planned to form a JV with LGES to mine nickel, said it remained committed to work with other companies to supply nickel for battery production.

State firm Indonesia Battery Corporation, which had also planned to partner with LGES, did not respond to requests for comment.

south korea LG Energy Solution EV battery

Comments

200 characters

South Korea’s LG Energy Solution pulls out of Indonesia EV battery investment

China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88, Vatican says

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 Index closes over 1,000 points higher as buying persists

Meezan Bank profit down 12% to Rs22.42bn in 1QCY25

JUI-F and JI form ‘Ittehad-e-Ummat,’ announce major Palestine solidarity rally in Lahore

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,100 to hit another record high in Pakistan

Pakistan, UAE vow to boost ties in trade, investment

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar delays launch till March 2026; expansion scaled up

Dollar weakens on concerns about Fed’s independence under Trump

Read more stories