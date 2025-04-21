AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOJ likely to keep rate-hike signal intact despite Trump tariff risks, sources say

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 04:27pm

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan is expected to signal next week that risks from higher U.S. tariffs won’t derail a cycle of rising wages and inflation seen as crucial to keep raising interest rates, said four sources familiar with its thinking.

The assessment, to be included in its quarterly outlook report due on May 1, will underscore the BOJ’s desire to keep alive market expectations of further interest rate hikes – even though the timing of its next move could be months away.

“It’s hard to predict the exact damage to the economy from (President Donald) Trump’s tariffs at this stage,” said one of the sources. “On the other hand, it’s clear intensifying job shortages will pressure Japanese companies to keep hiking pay,” the source said.

“Risks have heightened, but probably not enough yet to overhaul the BOJ’s baseline scenario of a moderate economic recovery,” another source said. “Unlike during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not as if demand has suddenly evaporated.”

The language is subject to change as there is no consensus within the BOJ on details of the report, which will not be finalised until closer to the April 30-May 1 meeting.

Such a hawkish message may help Japan fend off criticism from Trump that Tokyo is keeping the yen artificially weak to give its exports a competitive trade advantage, some analysts say.

BOJ will keep raising rates if inflation on track, Governor Ueda says

At the two-day policy meeting ending on May 1, the BOJ will cut its economic growth forecasts and warn of escalating risks from Trump’s sweeping tariffs that are set to dent global demand, the sources said.

The central bank may also push back the expected timing for sustainably meeting its 2% inflation target, which was seen around the latter half of fiscal 2025 in current projections made in January, they said.

But the BOJ will roughly maintain its view that a tight job market will prod firms to keep raising wages, the sources said.

Curve ball

With markets still volatile, the central bank is widely expected to keep short-term rates steady at 0.5% at the April 30-May 1 meeting.

Still, many BOJ policymakers are wary of concluding that further rate hikes are completely off the table, given a lack of hard data on the hit from tariffs to the economy and uncertainty over the outcome of bilateral trade negotiations, they said.

Given the unpredictable nature of Trump’s comments and the outcome of bilateral trade talks, the BOJ’s new estimates will be based on shaky assumptions that could change rapidly in the coming months, the sources say.

“For the BOJ, the best approach now would be to sit tight, keep a low profile and wait for more clarity on developments,” a third source said. “Coming up with a baseline forecast itself is so difficult this time,” a fourth source said.

A curve ball for the BOJ could come from this week’s expected meeting in Washington between Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, where currency rates are likely to be among key topics of debate.

Trump - who unexpectedly joined the first round of bilateral trade talks last week and touted “big progress” – has indicated he wants the negotiations to include his accusations that Tokyo intentionally weakens its currency to give its exporters an unfair advantage.

Bessent has also said he was looking forward to discussions with Japan on tariff, non-tariff barriers and exchange rates.

Some analysts say the BOJ’s ultra-low interest rates, and the slow pace at which it is pushing up borrowing costs, could come under attack by the U.S. for keeping the yen weak.

Along with finance minister Kato, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will be in Washington this week from Japan to attend the G20 finance leaders’ gathering and the annual spring International Monetary Fund meetings.

Bank of Japan Tariffs BOJ US tariffs Trump tariffs reciprocal tariffs

Comments

200 characters

BOJ likely to keep rate-hike signal intact despite Trump tariff risks, sources say

China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88, Vatican says

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 Index closes over 1,000 points higher as buying persists

Meezan Bank profit down 12% to Rs22.42bn in 1QCY25

JUI-F and JI form ‘Ittehad-e-Ummat,’ announce major Palestine solidarity rally in Lahore

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,100 to hit another record high in Pakistan

Pakistan, UAE vow to boost ties in trade, investment

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar delays launch till March 2026; expansion scaled up

Dollar weakens on concerns about Fed’s independence under Trump

Read more stories