AIRLINK 180.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.55%)
BOP 11.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.99%)
CPHL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.16%)
FCCL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.41%)
FFL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.68%)
FLYNG 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
HUBC 146.30 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.47%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
MLCF 69.15 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (5.56%)
OGDC 213.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.1%)
PACE 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
PIAHCLA 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PRL 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PTC 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
SEARL 96.81 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.96%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.6%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,742 Increased By 153.4 (1.22%)
BR30 38,354 Increased By 474.9 (1.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Increased By 1322.7 (1.13%)
KSE30 36,526 Increased By 409.2 (1.13%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swede Lindblad gets first win in just third LPGA start

AFP Published 21 Apr, 2025 12:00pm

LOS ANGELES: Swedish LPGA rookie Ingrid Lindblad kept her cool to hold on to the lead and win the LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club on Sunday for her maiden victory on the tour.

Lindblad held a share of the lead heading into the final round and fired a four-under par 68 to fend off threats from Germany’s Ester Henseleit, who posted a brilliant eight-under par 64 and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka who shot a nine-under 63.

The 25-year-old had shared the lead overnight with Japan’s Akie Iwai and American Lauren Coughlin – who both stayed in contention until the death.

Lindblad made six birdies and a pair of bogeys in the first 11 holes and parred the last seven.

She finished with a 21-under par total of 267 and, in just her third start on the LPGA Tour, was able to avoid a playoff when Iwai bogeyed the final hole.

“You should never not expect it, right? But obviously got it done in a couple starts – just kind of crazy,” said Lindblad of her first win.

“I made a couple birdies on the front nine and kind of just slowed down on the back. Obviously feel like I could have had a couple more on the back nine. But here we are,” she said.

The Swede had a bit of good fortune when her drive on the par-four 13th went into the trees but bounced back on to the course and she was able to make par.

“I had hit pretty good tee shots on that hole so felt pretty confident. Obviously I think the left miss is almost better than the right because it kicks down in the fairway,” she said.

Justin Leonard leads Chubb Classic, step closer to 1st Tour win

“I don’t know the camera guy up there, but he was like, there is a little squirrel up there who was nice to you and bumped it out on the fairway,” she said.

Coughlin finished tied for third along with Henseleit and Japan’s Miyu Yamashita, who shot a six-under 66 and while the American paid the price for bogeys on the fifth and the 18th she was pleased with her week’s work.

“I felt like I played really solid. Hit some really good shots. Just couldn’t get the putts to go in today,” she said.

“But overall I played really, really good golf all week, so a lot of good things to take away going into our first major next week,” she added, looking ahead to the Chevron Championship in Houston.

World number one Nelly Korda finished tied for 16th after making a double bogey on the 18th and carding an even-par 72.

LPGA rookie Ingrid Lindblad

Comments

200 characters

Swede Lindblad gets first win in just third LPGA start

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Met Office forecasts heatwave in Karachi till April 23

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar delays launch till March 2026; expansion scaled up

KSE-100 Index gains over 1,300 points as buying persists

Dollar weakens on concerns about Fed’s independence under Trump

Sazgar Engineering profit jumps 105% to Rs6.23bn in 3QFY25

Oil falls 1.5% as concerns about demand amid US tariff upheaval return

PPRA proposes PIBT for Reko Diq cargoes without bidding

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

Read more stories