Mumbai welcome Rohit’s return to form, Chennai already thinking about next season

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 11:30am
MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said they never lost faith in Rohit Sharma’s ability after the opener roared back to form in the Indian Premier League season on Sunday.

The former captain’s unbeaten 76 on Sunday was his first fifty in seven matches this season and it helped secure their nine-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit has frequently lost his wicket while trying to maximise the powerplay overs but on Sunday he was still standing at the end of the crucial period of play and finished the game with six sixes and four fours to end his recent slump.

“He knew what he needs to do and (it’s) just a tiny thing that he gets going and then gets through the first three-four overs,” Jayawardene said after the win lifted Mumbai to sixth in the 10-team league.

“Once he comes off like that, you know that he’s going to change the game, the momentum and that’s going to filter down to the rest of the boys as well.

“So (we are) pretty happy how he never changes approach. “That was there from day one even though he was failing. So that was good for us that he was trying to play for the team and we just back him to do that.”

Player of the match Rohit, who led Mumbai to five IPL titles before stepping down as captain, said he did not allow self-doubt to creep in.

Former players return to haunt Bengaluru as home woes continue in IPL

“I know it’s been a little while but like I said, if you start doubting yourself, you’re only going to put pressure on yourself.”

Chennai slumped to the bottom of the table after their sixth loss in eight matches and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was already thinking about next season.

“I think what will be important is to try and qualify (for the playoffs) but if not, get a secured 11 for the next year and come back strong,” he said

