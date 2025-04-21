AIRLINK 181.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
BOP 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
CNERGY 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
CPHL 94.83 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.6%)
FCCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FLYNG 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
HUBC 143.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
MLCF 65.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PAEL 46.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
POWER 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.23%)
PRL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
PTC 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
SEARL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.6%)
SYM 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
TPLP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 118,156 Increased By 840.5 (0.72%)
KSE30 36,411 Increased By 294.7 (0.82%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pope Francis greets cheering Easter crowds from popemobile as he recovers from pneumonia

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 08:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis entered St. Peter’s Square on Sunday in an open-air popemobile for the first time since surviving double pneumonia, greeting tens of thousands of Catholics after the Vatican’s celebration of Easter Mass.

The 88-year-old pope sat in a raised chair in the back of the white vehicle, as people lined the aisles inside the square, many holding aloft national flags and shouting “viva il papa!” (long live the pope!).

The popemobile briefly stopped at several points around the square, decorated with colorful flowers for Easter, as papal aides brought forward babies from the crowd for Francis to bless.

The pope gestured with his hands, but only raised them slightly.

Francis, who has been limiting his workload on doctors’ orders, did not preside over the Vatican’s Easter Mass but appeared at the end of the event for a twice-yearly blessing and message known as the “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world).

In an Easter message read aloud by an aide as the pope looked on from the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, the pontiff reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Before a five-week hospital stay for pneumonia, which nearly killed him, Francis had been ramping up criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, calling the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave “very serious and shameful” in January.

In the Easter message, the pontiff said the situation in Gaza was “dramatic and deplorable”.

The pope also called on Palestinian group Hamas to release its remaining hostages and condemned what he said was a “worrisome” trend of antisemitism in the world.

“I express my closeness to the sufferings … of all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people,” said the message.

“I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace,” it said.

Pope also meets JD VANCE

Hamas last week rejected an Israeli proposal for another temporary truce, instead demanding a deal to end the war in exchange for the release of hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he had instructed the Israeli military to intensify pressure on Hamas.

The war was triggered by the Hamas-led October 7 attack on southern Israel in 2023, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to local health authorities, with 1,600 people killed in Gaza in the past month.

Earlier on Sunday, Francis held a meeting at the Vatican with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who has been visiting Italy over the weekend.

The Vatican said the meeting with Vance was brief, “lasting a few minutes”, in order to exchange Easter greetings.

Pope Francis Gaza VATICAN CITY Easter Pneumonia Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Easter Mass Easter ceasefire Easter Sunday mass St. Peter’s Square Catholics Vatican’s

Comments

200 characters

Pope Francis greets cheering Easter crowds from popemobile as he recovers from pneumonia

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Grid Transition Levy: APTMA urges PD to address inaccuracies

PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

Dar invites Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories