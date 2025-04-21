AIRLINK 181.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.33%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
FCCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
HUBC 143.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.51%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
MLCF 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
OGDC 213.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.1%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PAEL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
POWER 12.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.48%)
SYM 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.34%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 118,174 Increased By 858.6 (0.73%)
KSE30 36,401 Increased By 284.2 (0.79%)
Apr 21, 2025
Markets Print 2025-04-21

Depreciated against $

Recorder Review Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it lost Re0.25 or 0.09% during the previous week.

The local unit closed at Rs280.72, against Rs280.47 it had closed at during the week earlier, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). In a key development, Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted a significant surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025, against a deficit of $97 million (revised) last month, SBP data showed.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the C/A increased 230% against a surplus of $363 million (revised) recorded in the same month last year. Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, dropped to 101.62 in March 2025, down from 102.25 (revised) in February 2025.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased by $127 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.57 billion as of April 11. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.66 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.09 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 25.00 paisa for buying and 20.00 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 280.40 and 282.30, respectively. Against Euro, the PKR lost 1.72 rupee for buying and 1.59 rupee for selling, closing at 317.78 and 320.98, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 19.00 paisa for buying and 5.00 paisa for selling, closing at 76.30 and 77.03, respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 10.00 paisa for buying and 6.00 paisa for selling, closing at 74.56 and 75.24, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 280.71

Offer Close Rs. 280.91

Bid Open Rs. 280.46

Offer Open Rs. 280.66

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 280.40

Offer Close Rs. 282.30

Bid Open Rs. 280.15

Offer Open Rs. 282.10

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP Pakistani rupee US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate

