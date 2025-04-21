Iraqi politicians oppose Syrian leader’s possible visit to Baghdad

BAGHDAD: Several powerful pro-Iran Iraqi politicians have in recent days voiced opposition to a potential visit by Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Iraq for the upcoming Arab League summit.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said earlier this week that Baghdad has invited Sharaa to attend the Arab League summit, scheduled to take place in the capital on May 17.

If Sharaa attends, it would be his official visit as Syria’s leader to Iraq, where he was imprisoned for years on charges of belonging to Al-Qaeda following the 2003 US-led invasion.

The Shiite Dawa party, led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, said Sunday it rejects Baghdad hosting someone who has committed “crimes” against Iraqis.

Maliki is a key figure in Iraqi politics and a leading member of the Coordination Framework, the main pro-Iran coalition that holds a parliamentary majority and helped bring Sudani to power.

“It is essential that the judicial record… of anyone participating in the Arab summit at any level is free of charges and crimes,” Maliki’s party added, without naming Sharaa.

Several Iraqi security sources told AFP that an old arrest warrant for Sharaa remains in place from his time as a member of Al-Qaeda. However, authorities may choose not to enforce it, prioritising stable relations with Syria’s new leadership to help maintain regional stability.

Earlier this week, Sudani met with Sharaa in Doha in a meeting facilitated by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.