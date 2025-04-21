AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

VC stresses ownership of institutional, provincial resources

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, has called upon professors and all stakeholders of higher education institutions to adopt a strong sense of ownership and responsibility toward their universities.

He emphasized that the protection and development of institutional resources requires collective commitment from faculty, students, administrative staff, and officers. Dr. Siyal made these remarks while addressing a farewell luncheon held in honour of Prof. Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, retired Professor of Horticulture and Chairman of the High Power Farms Committee. The event was hosted by Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar and Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani.

Highlighting the crucial role of universities in addressing agricultural challenges, Dr. Siyal stated, “We must all contribute to academic excellence, research growth, and problem-solving for provincial agriculture. If the rights or resources of our institutions are ever threatened, our response should be proactive, unified, and constructive.”

He further praised Dr. Mujahid Leghari’s decades-long service, acknowledging his valuable contributions to teaching, research, and institutional development. “Dr. Leghari played an instrumental role in safeguarding university assets and promoting academic integrity throughout his career,” Dr. Siyal added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, paid tribute to Dr. Leghari, recalls their shared journey through academia and faculty representation. “He remained a dedicated and principled advocate for both institutional progress and faculty welfare,” he said.

Several speakers, including Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar and Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani, lauded Dr. Leghari’s leadership and legacy within the university.

