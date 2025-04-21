PTI clears KP Assembly speaker Swati of corruption allegations

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has given a clean chit to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati regarding unlawful appointments.

The committee report, released by member Qazi Anwar Advocate, stated the accusations were made by former senator Azam Swati. It was mentioned that the allegations were not substantiated with evidence.

The findings clearly mentioned that the appointments in question either made before Swati’s tenure or were in accordance with established procedures.

The report claims that Swati was targeted due to his loyalty to PTI’s founder, rather than for any misconduct.

The committee also noted that Babar Swati had addressed the assembly last November regarding police action against PTI workers at D-Chowk in Islamabad. The speech reportedly led to wider debate in the house, with participation from both government and opposition members.

The committee concluded that Swati’s political stance and internal party loyalty are the underlying reasons for the pressure he is currently facing.