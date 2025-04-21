AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,713 Increased By 397.1 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,232 Increased By 115.9 (0.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-21

PTI clears KP Assembly speaker Swati of corruption allegations

NNI Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has given a clean chit to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati regarding unlawful appointments.

PTI's internal accountability committee has cleared KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati of allegations related to unlawful appointments.

The committee report, released by member Qazi Anwar Advocate, stated the accusations were made by former senator Azam Swati. It was mentioned that the allegations were not substantiated with evidence.

The findings clearly mentioned that the appointments in question either made before Swati’s tenure or were in accordance with established procedures.

The report claims that Swati was targeted due to his loyalty to PTI’s founder, rather than for any misconduct.

The committee also noted that Babar Swati had addressed the assembly last November regarding police action against PTI workers at D-Chowk in Islamabad. The speech reportedly led to wider debate in the house, with participation from both government and opposition members.

The committee concluded that Swati’s political stance and internal party loyalty are the underlying reasons for the pressure he is currently facing.

