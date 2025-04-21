Journalist honoured with health journalism award

Karachi: Senior health and investigative journalist M. Waqar Bhatti was awarded the prestigious Health Journalism Award at the 6th International Medical Research Conference (IMRC) on Sunday, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to health and medical reporting in Pakistan.

The award was presented by the Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB), which annually recognises excellence in health journalism and medical research.

Currently serving as Special Correspondent for The News International and Geo News, Bhatti was honoured for his decades-long commitment to evidence-based journalism and public interest reporting.

With over 25 years of experience, he has become a prominent voice in health, medical, education, and environmental journalism, known for his insightful coverage of both national and global health issues.

Bhatti has consistently highlighted critical gaps in Pakistan’s healthcare system, reporting on infectious disease outbreaks, non-communicable diseases, antimicrobial resistance, mental health, and the country’s efforts to eradicate polio. His work also focuses on international health policies and their implications for Pakistan, making him one of the most respected medical journalists in the region.

The award ceremony, held at the Getz Pharma Auditorium, was inaugurated by Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and attended by leading healthcare professionals from Pakistan and abroad.

In addition to Bhatti, lifetime achievement awards were conferred upon senior medical professionals including Prof. Tipu Sultan, renowned neurologist Prof. Muhammad Wasey, Director of ICCBS Prof. Dr Muhammad Raza Shah, and the Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Zia ul Haq.

Awards were presented by legendary physician and Patron of HealthRAB, Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Billoo and other distinguished personalities including Prof. Abdul Basit, Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed, Dr Shahid Noor, and Prof. Iqbal Afridi to the recipients for their remarkable contributions to healthcare and research.

The 6th edition of the IMRC brought together health professionals, researchers, and public health experts from around the world, aiming to foster collaboration in medical research, promote innovation, and strengthen healthcare systems in developing countries.

