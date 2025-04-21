AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,316 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,116 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-21

Euro zone bond yields slide after ECB cuts rates

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

FRANKFURT: Euro zone bond yields fell sharply on Thursday as investors priced in more rate cuts from the European Central Bank, after it lowered borrowing costs and said US President Donald Trump’s tariffs would knock the euro zone economy.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, dropped to 1.671% from around 1.81% just before the decision. It was last trading down 8 basis points (bps) at around its lowest since late 2022.

The ECB cut rates by 25 bps to 2.25%, its seventh reduction in a year as inflationary pressures dwindle and Trump’s tariffs threaten to damage an already fragile euro zone economy.

“The major escalation in global trade tensions and associated uncertainties will likely lower euro area growth by dampening exports,” ECB President Christine Lagarde told a press conference.

She also said the recent strengthening of the euro, as the dollar has dropped, could push down inflation by cheapening imports.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was last down 4 bps at 2.459%, having traded 3 bps higher before the decision.

Money markets were last pricing in an ECB main rate of roughly 1.57% by the end of the year, down sharply from 1.71% before the announcement.

“Overall, this was clearly a dovish meeting,” said Max Stainton, senior global macro strategist at Fidelity International.

“The (ECB) General Council’s statement and President Lagarde’s comments in the press conference clearly show(ed) an awareness that growth and inflation risks are both moving to the downside.”

Bond markets have been volatile since Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2, even after he rolled most of them back, as investors struggle to gauge where his policies are headed.

Trump said there was “big progress” in preliminary talks with a Japanese trade delegation in Washington about the barrage of tariffs he has imposed.

Donald Trump ECB euro zone bonds

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields slide after ECB cuts rates

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Grid Transition Levy: APTMA urges PD to address inaccuracies

PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

Dar invites Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories