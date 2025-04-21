AIRLINK 181.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.28%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
FCCL 46.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
HUBC 143.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.51%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
MLCF 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
OGDC 213.85 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.46%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
POWER 12.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.56%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SEARL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.95%)
SYM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.46%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,940 Increased By 624 (0.53%)
KSE30 36,304 Increased By 188 (0.52%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-21

Sterling steadies against dollar ahead of long Easter weekend

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

LONDON: The pound gained against the euro on Thursday and held steady against the US dollar after economic data over the last week eased concerns about the British economy against the backdrop of US tariffs.

Concerns about the impact of US tariffs on growth and inflation have driven investors away from US assets, including the dollar.

Sterling steadied at $1.3243 and was on track for eight straight days of gains against the US currency.

It also strengthened against the euro, which dipped to 85.90 pence ahead of an expected rate cut by the European Central Bank later on Thursday.

Trading volumes and volatility were subdued ahead of the long Easter break, with UK markets closed on Friday and Monday.

Economic data has shown UK economic growth holding up, inflation slowing and wage growth strong despite a fall in job vacancies in the run-up to an increase in employer tax this month.

Together with expectations of a possible US-UK trade deal and a weakened dollar, Britain’s economic resilience has helped the pound to rally.

“The backdrop for the UK and for sterling really is not too bad,” Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research FX and rates at Societe Generale, said.

“As long as we don’t have another leg of risk-off and another spike in gilt yields, sterling should continue to do quite well.”

UK gilt yields, which surged last week on worries about Trump’s trade tariffs, have eased this week.

Sterling US dollar US tariffs US UK trade deal

Comments

200 characters

Sterling steadies against dollar ahead of long Easter weekend

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Grid Transition Levy: APTMA urges PD to address inaccuracies

PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

Dar invites Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories