AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,316 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,116 No Change 0 (0%)
FTSE 100 posts biggest weekly gain in over 2 years

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

LONDON: Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 index posted its biggest weekly gain since October 2022 on Thursday ahead of the Easter break, although it was little moved on the day as gains from Rentokil and Sainsbury offset weakness elsewhere.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index dipped 0.08%, but was also higher on the week, with the biggest such jump since January.

Leading the gains, an index of house builders rose for a second consecutive session, adding 1.3%, after the European Central Bank cut interest rates for the seventh time in a year, aiming to support the struggling euro zone economy.

Expectations are also mounting for a Bank of England rate cut in May following Wednesday’s lower-than-expected UK inflation data.

The energy index gained 0.5% as oil prices rose to the highest in two weeks.

Pest control and hygiene services firm Rentokil was the top individual performer on the blue-chip index, with a gain of 5% after it reported a nearly 2% rise in first-quarter organic revenue.

Sainsbury’s rose 3.6% after Britain’s second-largest food retailer forecast flat profit this year as it pledged to sustain its competitive edge if a price war emerges.

The automobiles and parts index dropped 5.3%, while defence stocks Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems were down 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively, weighing significantly on the benchmark index.

The precious metals and mining index fell 2%, snapping eight sessions of gains. For the week, it was the best performing sector with an 8.7% gain, benefiting from the boost to gold prices from safe-haven demand.

Man Group fell 2% after the hedge fund said its assets under management fell by about $5.6 billion in the two weeks to April 14.

British meal delivery company Deliveroo rose 3.3% after its orders in the first quarter jumped 7%, beating the 6% recorded in the final quarter of 2024.

