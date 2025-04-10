Minister for more investment in healthcare

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Mustafa Kamal, Wednesday, while highlighting key health-related challenges facing Pakistan said that 38 percent children in Pakistan suffer from stunted growth, a condition that threatens their ability to play an active role in personal as well as nation building.

Addressing an event organised by the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan to mark World Health Day here, Kamal said that “without investing in the health and nutrition of our children today, our dreams of national progress will remain unfulfilled.”

Kamal shed light on the grave challenges facing Pakistan’s health system, particularly maternal health and child nutrition. “Every year, 10,000 women in Pakistan lose their lives due to complications during pregnancy. These are silent tragedies happening across the country, with little to no public outcry,” said Minister Kamal.

“If such a high number of deaths occurred due to any other cause, our national response would be very different. We cannot afford to lose even a single life due to maternal causes.”

The minister stressed the urgent need for both individual and collective efforts to prevent these avoidable deaths, saying, “Every life is precious, and must be protected. These women can be saved.”

Highlighting the weaknesses of the healthcare system, he remarked, “Pakistan’s health system is not in a healthy state. But we are hopeful with systemic reforms, we can save lives. I do not consider this position a privilege, but a test. I want to pass this test with honesty and commitment.”

He emphasised the importance of WHO’s partnership in achieving improvements in Pakistan’s healthcare system. “With the support of the WHO, we are committed to making meaningful progress in maternal and child health,” he said. “The health sector is directly connected to human lives. Mistakes in other fields can be corrected, but in health, the consequences are immediate and profound.”

Minister Kamal reiterated that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has made healthcare a top national priority. “The prime minister is taking serious steps toward healthcare reform. Under his leadership, we are committed to delivering a stronger and more equitable healthcare system.”

