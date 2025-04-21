AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-21

Third world countries: ‘AI becomes a challenge for old education system’

Press Release Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Principals, school owners, and experts in education and science & technology from all public and private schools across Sindh have unanimously emphasized that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a challenge for the education system in third-world countries.

They stressed that if we do not introduce our children to the knowledge and teaching of AI, we will fall even further behind, and our children will be unable to compete in the age of new technology.

A one-day educational convention focusing on artificial intelligence and related changes was organized in Karachi by Direction Education Network and Depth Publications. More than 400 principals from schools and colleges across Sindh participated and shared their views.

On this occasion, Muhammad Shabbir Jafar, head of Direction Education Network and Depth Publications, while speaking to the media, stated that if we want to keep pace with the modern world, we must change the outdated education system.

He further said that we need to replace the old educational framework with modern education and technology, otherwise we will be left behind in this evolving era. Also present were Direction Education Network’s Regional Head Punjab, Usman Javed, and education expert and SRM Head (Sindh and Balochistan), Shakeel Ahmed.

