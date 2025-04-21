COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Hajj pilgrimage begins today

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Sunday announced the commencement of a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for those intending to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

The vaccination will begin today, with the vaccine being administered in several cities across the country including Islamabad.

The vaccinations will also be available for pilgrims in Lahore, Peshawar, and Multan, with other cities such as Karachi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Faisalabad, and Sialkot set to follow from Tuesday. Quetta will join the vaccination effort on Wednesday.

As part of the campaign, the ministry has stated that the vaccination will not only protect pilgrims from the ongoing pandemic but will also include the distribution of complimentary gifts. These gifts, however, remain unspecified, leaving some to speculate on their nature.

The vaccination effort is seen as a critical step in safeguarding the health of pilgrims, as Hajj is expected to attract large crowds from around the world.

