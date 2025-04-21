Naeem calls for unity to halt Israeli atrocities

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday called for unity to halt the Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

Addressing a Gaza March in Islamabad, JI chief lamented that the rulers are sleeping but the Islamic world is not sleeping.

Hafiz Naeem emphasised the dilemma of Gaza’s people and condemned global negligence against Israel’s oppressions. Hafiz Naeem pointed out that Pakistan’s bonding with Palestine is deep-rooted in trust, faith and ideology.

Hafiz Naeem condemned the government for being afraid of Israel and obstructing the march with containers. “No container can dare stop us if we announce.” He stated. Hafiz Naeem demanded that Pakistanis send Palestine a strong message of solidarity and called for unity among the nation.

During his meeting, he indicated Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Liaqat Ali Khan’s words, “I cannot sell my soul against dollars”, referring to the government’s lack of response against Israel. Hafiz Naeem described the role of our leaders as “servants”.

He urged the Gaza March participants to support and back the nationwide peaceful strike, which is planned for April 26, meant to raise awareness about the crisis in Gaza.

The Ameer also demanded that the Hamas office be established in Pakistan, highlighting it as an important political force. He requested both the opposition and government to take the plunge against Israeli oppression, and warned that the failure to perform could lead to a loss of reliability and public support.

Hafiz Naeem’s speech vibrated with the people, as he stated, “Gaza is in jeopardy, people and children are being martyred, but the fight continues.” He lauded worldwide students who are risking their careers but protesting against Israel, and pointed Muslim leaders to learn from them.

The Gaza March concluded with the announcement of a peaceful upcoming strike that will take place on April 26. No violence will take place, and participants will remain focused on their agenda instead of taking the law into their own hands. Hafiz Naeem announced that the future course of action would be revealed on April 27.