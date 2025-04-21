AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,316 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,116 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-21

Minister visits COMSATS University Islamabad

Press Release Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, on his visit of COMSATS University Islamabad Campus expressed satisfaction on academic and research excellence and directed for spearheading efforts for commercialization of technologies developed in the university. He made these remarks during a briefing arranged on his first visit of the varsity on Friday.

The Minister appreciated the contribution of CUI towards women’s education and maintaining a high-quality campus environment. He said that the institution being among the top ranked universities of Pakistan must continue to achieve greater strides in education and research and should also consider opening up of campuses in the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh.

Prof Dr Sajid Qamar, Rector CUI briefed the minister on the challenges being faced by CUI. The Minister appreciated the overall campus environment and pledged the Ministry’s support for improving infrastructure and facilities of the university.

Also present during the meeting were Prof Dr Sohail Asghar, In charge Islamabad Campus, Prof Dr Shamsul Qamar, Registrar, Muhammad Azam, Treasurer, Prof Dr Sajjad Madani, Controller of Exams, Naveed A. Khan, General Manager, Prof Shahzad A Malik, Dean FoE, Prof Dr Saquib Gulzar, Dean FBA, Aamir Khan Yousafzai, Sr Manager P&D and Shakeel Arshad, Deputy Secretary along with senior members of the CUI management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

COMSATS University Khalid Hussain Magsi Prof Dr Sajid Qamar

Comments

200 characters

Minister visits COMSATS University Islamabad

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Grid Transition Levy: APTMA urges PD to address inaccuracies

PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

Dar invites Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories