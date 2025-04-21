Minister visits COMSATS University Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, on his visit of COMSATS University Islamabad Campus expressed satisfaction on academic and research excellence and directed for spearheading efforts for commercialization of technologies developed in the university. He made these remarks during a briefing arranged on his first visit of the varsity on Friday.

The Minister appreciated the contribution of CUI towards women’s education and maintaining a high-quality campus environment. He said that the institution being among the top ranked universities of Pakistan must continue to achieve greater strides in education and research and should also consider opening up of campuses in the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh.

Prof Dr Sajid Qamar, Rector CUI briefed the minister on the challenges being faced by CUI. The Minister appreciated the overall campus environment and pledged the Ministry’s support for improving infrastructure and facilities of the university.

Also present during the meeting were Prof Dr Sohail Asghar, In charge Islamabad Campus, Prof Dr Shamsul Qamar, Registrar, Muhammad Azam, Treasurer, Prof Dr Sajjad Madani, Controller of Exams, Naveed A. Khan, General Manager, Prof Shahzad A Malik, Dean FoE, Prof Dr Saquib Gulzar, Dean FBA, Aamir Khan Yousafzai, Sr Manager P&D and Shakeel Arshad, Deputy Secretary along with senior members of the CUI management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025