CM greets Christian community on Easter

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

In her message issued here on Sunday, the CM said, “Happy Easter to all Christian brothers and sisters.” She added that Easter is a symbol of hope, renewal, and joy, and serves as a reminder of compassion, peace, and unity.

Highlighting the broader spirit of such occasions, Maryam Nawaz stated, “Every festival, including Easter, carries a message of love and brotherhood, which strengthens the social fabric of our society.”

The chief minister expressed her appreciation for the valuable contributions of the Christian community to the development of Pakistan and reaffirmed her government’s commitment to upholding interfaith harmony and inclusivity.

