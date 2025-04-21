AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,316 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,116 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-21

CM greets Christian community on Easter

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

In her message issued here on Sunday, the CM said, “Happy Easter to all Christian brothers and sisters.” She added that Easter is a symbol of hope, renewal, and joy, and serves as a reminder of compassion, peace, and unity.

Highlighting the broader spirit of such occasions, Maryam Nawaz stated, “Every festival, including Easter, carries a message of love and brotherhood, which strengthens the social fabric of our society.”

The chief minister expressed her appreciation for the valuable contributions of the Christian community to the development of Pakistan and reaffirmed her government’s commitment to upholding interfaith harmony and inclusivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Christian community Maryam Nawaz Sharif Easter

Comments

200 characters

CM greets Christian community on Easter

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Grid Transition Levy: APTMA urges PD to address inaccuracies

PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

Dar invites Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories