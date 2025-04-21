Lahore to Baku: PM expresses pleasure over direct flights

LAHORE: Expressing pleasure over the start of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) direct flights from Lahore to Baku, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hoped that this move l would help promote the tourism sector.

On pattern of PIA direct flights from Lahore to Baku, PIA direct flights would be started with other friendly countries very soon, he added.

The prime minister said that it was big achievement for Pakistan on the diplomatic level. Shehbaz Sahrif said, “Azerbaijan is among the best friends of Pakistan in this region. We want to collaborate with Azerbaijan in tourism and other sectors.”

