Blasts reported in Russian-controlled Donetsk amid Easter ceasefire

MOSCOW: Several blasts ripped through Russian-controlled Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday amid an Easter ceasefire declared by the Kremlin, Russian news agency reported.

The TASS state news agency, citing local “operative services”, said at least three blasts were heard in the city, which has been under Russia’s control since 2014.

The RIA news agency also said that at least three explosions were heard in the city after 09:00 (0600 GMT), citing its reporter in the area.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify battlefield reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a surprise one-day ceasefire in Ukraine on Saturday for Easter, but Kyiv said Russian forces continued artillery fire and called instead for an extended true halt to hostilities.