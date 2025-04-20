AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blasts reported in Russian-controlled Donetsk amid Easter ceasefire

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:22pm

MOSCOW: Several blasts ripped through Russian-controlled Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday amid an Easter ceasefire declared by the Kremlin, Russian news agency reported.

The TASS state news agency, citing local “operative services”, said at least three blasts were heard in the city, which has been under Russia’s control since 2014.

The RIA news agency also said that at least three explosions were heard in the city after 09:00 (0600 GMT), citing its reporter in the area.

Putin attends Orthodox Easter service after declaring ceasefire in Ukraine

Reuters could not immediately independently verify battlefield reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a surprise one-day ceasefire in Ukraine on Saturday for Easter, but Kyiv said Russian forces continued artillery fire and called instead for an extended true halt to hostilities.

Easter Donetsk Easter ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Blasts reported in Russian-controlled Donetsk amid Easter ceasefire

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Pakistan for key talks

China’s US envoy urges end to trade war, but warns Beijing ready to fight

Rwandan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad for bilateral talks

Agri sector: Irked by stone-age methods, PM orders overhaul

MoMA starts work on Karachi-Djibouti maritime trade corridor

Economy improving, says Jam

Pakistan women’s team will not travel to India for World Cup: Naqvi

DHL to suspend global shipments of over $800 to US consumers

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, WB meetings

Mines & minerals, IT and farming: PM invites investors to explore vast opportunities

Read more stories