Ukraine’s Zelenskiyy says Russian army ‘trying to create impression’ of Easter ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said on Sunday the Russian army made attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine’s forces along the front line overnight despite President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of an Easter ceasefire.

“In general, as of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine,” Zelenskiyy said in a post on social media.