UAE DPM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to arrive today

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 20-21 April 2025.

The high-level visit reflected the deep-rooted, fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, and underscored the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, he remarked.