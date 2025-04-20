AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-20

Police arrest 160 people over spate of KFC attacks

AFP Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Around 160 people have been arrested after mobs carried out 20 separate attacks on KFC restaurants, with one employee shot dead, the government said on Saturday.

The American-founded fast food chain has become a target of protest and boycott calls by Islamist parties since the start of the war in Gaza, linking the brand to US support for Israel.

Crowds have protested outside KFC repeatedly this month, breaking windows, setting fires and threatening staff.

“A total of 20 incidents occurred across Pakistan with one fatality reported. The man was a staff member at KFC,” deputy interior minister Talal Chaudhry told a news conference on Saturday, describing KFC as “under attack”. The KFC employee was shot dead at a branch on the outskirts of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, on Sunday.

A police official told AFP that it was unclear what the motive for the shooting was or whether it was linked to the recent protests. Chaudhry said that 145 people were arrested in Punjab province and 15 in the national capital Islamabad over the spate of attacks. “These restaurants source everything locally and employ Pakistani staff, and their earnings remain within the country,” he said.

KFC and its parent company Yum! Brands have not responded to requests for comment.

A KFC restaurant in the Pakistan-administered region of Kashmir was set on fire in March last year as protesters chanted “Free Palestine”.

KFC attacks Police arrest

Comments

200 characters

Police arrest 160 people over spate of KFC attacks

MoMA starts work on Karachi-Djibouti maritime trade corridor

Economy improving, says Jam

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, WB meetings

Mines & minerals, IT and farming: PM invites investors to explore vast opportunities

Transfer of power complex to GoP: No post-Dec 31, 2024 liability, Rousch warns NPPMCL

IHC extends GST zero-rating to condensate oil

Afghanistan and Pakistan take step against terrorism

SCBA opposes canal project

Raast processes over 892m transactions

Provincial taxpayers: FBR has ‘rolled out Single Sales Tax Portal’

Read more stories