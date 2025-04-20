Turabi made JI info secretary

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has appointed Shakil Ahmed Turabi as the party’s new secretary information.

Turabi has officially taken charge of his responsibilities at Jamaat-e-Islami’s central headquarters in Mansoorah, Lahore.

Shakil Turabi has been associated with the Jamaat since his student days, initially through Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba, and later as part of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir chapter. He brings with him extensive experience in media and communication affairs. Previous Secretary Information Qaisar Sharif has been assigned new organisational responsibilities within the party.

