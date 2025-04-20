Surge in criminal activities rattles residents of ICT

ISLAMABAD: A significant surge in criminal activities has rattled the residents of the federal capital as police data reveals that 56 motorbikes and three cars were snatched or stolen from various areas of Islamabad over the past seven days.

According to police records, the city also witnessed 26 cases of robberies involving valuables worth millions of rupees and 19 incidents of street crime, including mobile phone and cash snatching, during the same period. Additionally, three murder cases were registered at different police stations.

Data collected by Business Recorder indicates that criminal gangs remained most active within the jurisdictions of Shehzad Town, Khanna, Kohsar, Sabzi Mandi, and Margalla police stations.

The Shehzad Town police recorded the highest number of vehicle thefts, with seven motorbikes stolen. The Khanna police registered the theft of six motorbikes and one car, while Kohsar police recorded five motorbike thefts. Similarly, Sabzi Mandi police registered the theft of five motorbikes and one car, and Margalla police registered four motorbike thefts.

The alarming increase in crime has left residents feeling increasingly insecure, particularly in areas that are otherwise considered heavily guarded.

Adding to public concern is a serious lapse in police custody management. A suspect arrested in connection with the rape of an 11-year-old girl in the Banigala area escaped police custody — the sixth such incident since February 12. In these cases, suspects — many arrested for serious crimes including murder — either fled while handcuffed or were allegedly released by officials.

In terms of robberies and street crimes, four cases of robberies and two cases of street crime were registered at Shehzad Town police station.

Similarly, two cases each of robbery and street crime were reported to the Karachi Company police station, two cases of robbery and one case of street crime were registered with Margalla police station.

The ongoing rise in carjackings, robberies, and escapes from custody has sparked widespread concern over law enforcement efficiency and the overall security situation in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025