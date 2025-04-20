AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-20

Surge in criminal activities rattles residents of ICT

Fazal Sher Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: A significant surge in criminal activities has rattled the residents of the federal capital as police data reveals that 56 motorbikes and three cars were snatched or stolen from various areas of Islamabad over the past seven days.

According to police records, the city also witnessed 26 cases of robberies involving valuables worth millions of rupees and 19 incidents of street crime, including mobile phone and cash snatching, during the same period. Additionally, three murder cases were registered at different police stations.

Data collected by Business Recorder indicates that criminal gangs remained most active within the jurisdictions of Shehzad Town, Khanna, Kohsar, Sabzi Mandi, and Margalla police stations.

The Shehzad Town police recorded the highest number of vehicle thefts, with seven motorbikes stolen. The Khanna police registered the theft of six motorbikes and one car, while Kohsar police recorded five motorbike thefts. Similarly, Sabzi Mandi police registered the theft of five motorbikes and one car, and Margalla police registered four motorbike thefts.

The alarming increase in crime has left residents feeling increasingly insecure, particularly in areas that are otherwise considered heavily guarded.

Adding to public concern is a serious lapse in police custody management. A suspect arrested in connection with the rape of an 11-year-old girl in the Banigala area escaped police custody — the sixth such incident since February 12. In these cases, suspects — many arrested for serious crimes including murder — either fled while handcuffed or were allegedly released by officials.

In terms of robberies and street crimes, four cases of robberies and two cases of street crime were registered at Shehzad Town police station.

Similarly, two cases each of robbery and street crime were reported to the Karachi Company police station, two cases of robbery and one case of street crime were registered with Margalla police station.

The ongoing rise in carjackings, robberies, and escapes from custody has sparked widespread concern over law enforcement efficiency and the overall security situation in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ICT Criminal activities cases of robberies

Comments

200 characters

Surge in criminal activities rattles residents of ICT

MoMA starts work on Karachi-Djibouti maritime trade corridor

Economy improving, says Jam

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, WB meetings

Mines & minerals, IT and farming: PM invites investors to explore vast opportunities

Transfer of power complex to GoP: No post-Dec 31, 2024 liability, Rousch warns NPPMCL

IHC extends GST zero-rating to condensate oil

Afghanistan and Pakistan take step against terrorism

SCBA opposes canal project

Raast processes over 892m transactions

Provincial taxpayers: FBR has ‘rolled out Single Sales Tax Portal’

Read more stories