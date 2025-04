ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on Saturday stressed enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and UN peacekeeping missions.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Interior, was attended by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha, and UN Secretary-General’s Adv-isor Faisal Shahkar.

