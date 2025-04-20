52nd CTP Probationers visit CCPO Office

LAHORE: A delegation of probationary Officers from the 52nd Common Training Program of the Pakistan Administrative Service visited the Capital City Police Headquarters on a study tour.

The delegation, comprising eight trainee officers and led by Additional Director Syed Babar Ali Shah was briefed by DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar on the organizational structure of Lahore Police. They were also informed about various professional responsibilities, performance metrics, crime prevention strategies and core functions of the police department.

The delegation was introduced to key public service initiatives including Open Courts, Meesaq Centers and Tahafuz Marakiz aimed at improving citizen facilitation.

Speaking to the delegation, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted that structured reforms have been introduced to enhance service delivery. He noted that the provision of modern resources to police stations has improved public service and operational efficiency.

