Apr 20, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-04-20

All concerned agree to revive Lahore’s heritage

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration and the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA), and the trader representatives of Circular Garden have agreed to revive Lahore’s heritage, and commercial activity will be carried out in full consensus with the trader community.

The traders at Shah Alam Market in Lahore have been demonstrating outrage and shutting down businesses due to a variety of reasons, including protests against encroachment operations recently launched by the Lahore administration.

The administration has been conducting operations to remove encroachments in Shah Alam Market, leading to the demolition of shops and plazas. These operations have been met with resistance from traders who have expressed their concerns about the impact on their businesses. Videos and reports on social media platforms have captured the action and the traders’ reactions.

Commissioner Lahore Zahid bin Maqsood, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza and WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari held a meeting with the representative Traders of Circular Garden on Saturday.

The traders were represented by their body’s Chairman Khawaja Imran, President Adil Mir, Senior Vice President Khawaja Adnan Shehzad, Vice President Haji Shehzad Rafiq and General Secretary Shehzad Khan. Lahore Chamber of Small Traders President Amjad Chaudhry and former President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce Sohail Lashari were also present.

The main agenda of the discussion was the restoration of the Circular Garden and finding effective solutions for the affected businesses. All attendees shared their views and emphasised the need for practical resolutions to the ongoing business concerns.

The district administration and the Walled City Lahore Authority assured the traders that the Punjab government’s policy does not intend to displace traders or disrupt businesses; instead, the objective is to find practical and improved alternative solutions.

