Indian Sikh pilgrims depart for homeland

Safdar Rasheed Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

LAHORE: After performing religious rituals at various sacred sites across Pakistan, a group of 5,803 Indian Sikh pilgrims departed for their homeland on Saturday via Wagah Border.

The farewell ceremony was attended by Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, and members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Before their departure, the pilgrims expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government of Pakistan, the government of Punjab, and the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

Sardar Daljit Singh, Jatha Leader from the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, stated that they witnessed great respect for humanity and human values in Pakistan. They will try to spread the fragrance of this love on Indian soil.

Sardar Ravinder Singh, Jatha Leader from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, added that the love, respect, and hospitality extended by the people of Pakistan will never be forgotten. Pakistan is truly a minority-friendly country.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora remarked that we made every effort to ensure there was no shortcoming in serving our guests. We pray that you return soon so we may once again share love and unity. We will also work towards increasing the visa quota for the next pilgrimage.

Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar highlighted the teamwork involved in facilitating the visit. Any shortcomings observed will certainly be addressed in future visits.

As the pilgrims bid farewell, many shared their appreciation for Pakistan’s enduring tradition of interfaith harmony, love, and hospitality, calling it a gesture they will always value.

