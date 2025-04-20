PFMMS reaffirms status as region’s premier event

LAHORE: The Pakistan Footwear Material and Machinery Show (PFMMS) 2025 concluded with tremendous success, reaffirming its status as the region’s premier event for the footwear industry.

The grand inauguration was held in Lahore and was graced by Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Chairman PFMA Rashad Islam, and Lui, a distinguished representative of the Chinese footwear sector and industry.

This year’s show recorded exceptional international participation, with over 250 Chinese exhibitors presenting their latest in footwear components, materials, and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies.