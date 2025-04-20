Punjab Culture Day event transforms Alhamra into living expression of traditions

LAHORE: The vibrant celebration of Punjab Culture Day, organized under the auspices of the Punjab Information and Culture Department, continued on the second day at the Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall, drawing thousands of attendees from across the province.

The three-day festival has transformed Alhamra into a living expression of Punjab’s rich traditions, soulful music, and vibrant artistic spirit, capturing the hearts of the people and reaffirming Punjab’s position as the cultural epicenter of Pakistan.

The event is being held as part of the Punjab government’s ambitious initiative to reconnect citizens, particularly the youth, with their heritage and cultural identity.

At the heart of this visionary cultural revival stands Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, whose progressive leadership is shaping a new narrative for the province. Her unwavering commitment to the promotion of indigenous art forms, revival of classical theatre, and preservation of cultural values has laid the foundation for a Punjab that celebrates its roots with pride and purpose. With her forward-thinking approach and deep respect for tradition, she is determined to make Punjab a cultural model for the rest of the country, but also for the global Pakistani Diaspora.

The second day of the festival witnessed a series of enthralling performances that left the audience spellbound. Renowned singer Sanam Marvi’s mesmerizing Sufi rendition created an unforgettable ambiance, her voice resonating through the evening air and stirring powerful emotions among the audience. Her performance, held in the Burney Garden of Alhamra, was followed by equally captivating appearances from Soumiya Khan and Jameel Lohar, whose mastery of folk music brought the true essence of Punjab alive on stage. Crowds swayed to the rhythmic beats of dhol, as vibrant bhangra, giddha, and luddi performances set the entire venue into a celebratory trance. More than just spectators, people of all ages found themselves dancing in joy, celebrating a culture that lives and breathes in every Punjabi heart.

Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Zahid Bokhari, who has led this initiative with tireless dedication, said the festival reflects the government’s belief in cultural continuity to strengthen community bonds. Her statement echoed a deep sense of purpose: that the legacy of Punjab must be preserved in its purest form and passed on to the next generation as a source of strength, confidence, and pride. She emphasized that the province’s cultural identity, rooted in poetry, dance, music, and craftsmanship, should be honoured, not diluted. Through this festival, she said, the government aims to foster a renewed sense of belonging among the youth by reconnecting them with their linguistic, aesthetic, and emotional heritage.

Under Minister Bokhari’s dynamic leadership, culture has returned to the public sphere with dignity and grace. Her active role in reviving and safeguarding meaningful theatre and performance art has been a defining feature of this cultural resurgence. Her efforts to eliminate vulgarity from the stage and to restore credibility to public performance have revived trust in cultural institutions and attracted a diverse, appreciative audience back to the theatre.

Chairman Lahore Arts Council Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi expressed their profound pride in hosting such a landmark event. They stated that under the patronage of Minister Azma Bokhari, Alhamra has once again proven to be a gateway to Punjab’s cultural soul. They added that the festival has redefined Alhamra’s relevance as a premier space for authentic and refined artistic expression, and praised the overwhelming public response as evidence that Punjab’s cultural heart still beats strong and proud.

The day’s programming also featured a stage performance of the classic Punjabi romance “Heer Ranjha,” alongside an intellectual session titled “Punjab: Today and Tomorrow,” which brought together cultural thinkers, writers, and artists to reflect on Punjab’s evolving identity. The evening unfolded with immersive dhol performances, soulful Sufi dance, and visually captivating displays of traditional costumes and handicrafts that transformed Alhamra into a cultural village echoing the rhythms of rural Punjab. The artistic installations, photo exhibitions, and handloom stalls remained a focal point of public interest, allowing citizens to not only view their culture but to experience it firsthand.

Punjab Culture Day 2025 is not just a date on the calendar - it is a defining moment in the province’s journey towards cultural renewal. It is the embodiment of a vision championed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and brought to life by Minister Azma Bokhari: a vision in which Punjab’s artistic identity is restored with grace, its traditions preserved with reverence, and its creative potential harnessed for a brighter, more united future. As the music softens and the curtains draw to a close, what remains is a powerful legacy—a Punjab that sings in its language, dances to its rhythm, and stands tall in the glory of its unmatched cultural heritage.

