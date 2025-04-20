AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-20

Sindh tightens fishing regulations

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: In a decisive step towards marine conservation, the provincial government has introduced major amendments to the Sindh Fisheries Rules 1983, setting new restrictions on fishing gear and outlawing harmful practices in sensitive coastal waters.

According to a notification issued by the Livestock and Fisheries Department — a copy of which was made available to Business Recorder on Saturday — the revised regulations, scheduled to take effect on May 1, 2025, aim to combat over-fishing and protect the province’s marine biodiversity.

“The use of encircling nets, purse seine nets (locally known as “wire nets” or “ring nets”), and bottom trawls (“Guija,” “Guijo,” or “Guiji”) is now prohibited within Sindh’s creek areas and up to 12 nautical miles from the coastline. The ban also covers set bag nets (“Bulla”/“Bullo”) and seine nets (“Katra”) in these zones,” it says.

The amended rules also set minimum mesh sizes for legal fishing gear: gillnets must have a stretched mesh size of at least 120mm, and shrimp nets used beyond the 12-nautical-mile limit must have a minimum of 60mm, it adds.

Enforcement will be overseen by the Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KFHA), which will prohibit any vessel without approved nets from departing on fishing trips once the rules come into force.

Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Secretary to the Sindh Government, clarified that existing licenses will not override the new restrictions. He warned that violations could lead to penalties, and emphasized the responsibility of fishing vessels to avoid disturbing pre-laid nets in operational waters.

The directive, signed by Deputy Director Administration, has been circulated among relevant federal and provincial agencies, including the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and the Marine Fisheries Department. Authorities have urged all fishing associations and trawler operators to adopt compliant practices without delay.

The initiative mirrors global efforts to address declining fish stocks and marine habitat degradation, with experts optimistic that these regulations will help restore ecological balance while supporting the livelihoods of responsible fishing communities.

