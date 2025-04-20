AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Truckers’ strike impacted rice export

N H Zuberi Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: The strike by goods transporters has adversely impacted Pakistan’s rice exports. By the fifth day of the strike, rice worth over $20 million could not be exported from the country.

According to details, the transport strike has severely disrupted the export sector. While the delivery of key consignments including potatoes, onions, pulp, juices, and other essential goods has come to a halt, Pakistani rice exports to various countries have also been stalled for several days.

This has resulted in heavy financial losses to Pakistani exporters, and many now face the threat of order cancellations from international buyers.

Rafiq Suleman, former Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan and Convener of FPCCI’s Standing Committee on Rice, said that the strike has completely halted rice exports from Pakistan. He stated that many rice exporters have their consignments stuck at ports and warehouses, unable to be shipped.

He explained that Pakistan exports around $4 million worth of rice daily, which equals approximately Rs1.12 billion. So far, the ongoing strike has prevented the export of rice worth over Rs6 billion, causing serious losses to exporters.

Rafiq Suleman, along with other business leaders, urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan to take immediate notice of the situation. He appealed for the nationwide strike by goods transporters to be resolved promptly and their demands to be addressed in order to resume export activities and prevent further economic damage.

