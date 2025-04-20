AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-20

UBG welcomes end to goods transport strike

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: President of the United Business Group (UBG), Zubair Tufail, has thanked Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi for successfully ending the five-day-long strike by goods transport vehicles at Karachi’s ports and container terminals.

Zubair Tufail stated that although the export sector suffered severe losses due to the strike, the authorities delayed unnecessarily in resolving the issue. He noted that if transporters had been granted six months for vehicle fitness on the first day of the strike, exporters and the national economy could have avoided losses amounting to millions of dollars.

According to UBG’s central spokesperson, Gulzar Feroz, Zubair Tufail emphasized that the disruption in consignment deliveries not only caused a shortage of imported goods in the market, but also led to the spoiling of export items due to the halted movement of hundreds of containers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

United Business Group UBG Zubair Tufail Karachi’s ports

Comments

200 characters

UBG welcomes end to goods transport strike

MoMA starts work on Karachi-Djibouti maritime trade corridor

Economy improving, says Jam

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, WB meetings

Mines & minerals, IT and farming: PM invites investors to explore vast opportunities

Transfer of power complex to GoP: No post-Dec 31, 2024 liability, Rousch warns NPPMCL

IHC extends GST zero-rating to condensate oil

Afghanistan and Pakistan take step against terrorism

SCBA opposes canal project

Raast processes over 892m transactions

Provincial taxpayers: FBR has ‘rolled out Single Sales Tax Portal’

Read more stories