Malaysian Educational Expo begins

KARACHI: A two-day Malaysian Educational Expo kicked off at a local hotel, providing a valuable platform for students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad.

The event brought together a large number of students, parents, education consultants, and academic leaders, who explored opportunities for study, scholarships, and international collaboration.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, who graced the event as the Chief Guest. Also in attendance was Harman Hardynata bin Ahmed, the Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, who expressed his country’s commitment to strengthening educational ties with Pakistan.

The expo featured representatives from 11 renowned Malaysian universities, each offering information through their respective stalls. University delegates guided students on a wide range of topics including program offerings, scholarship options, eligibility criteria, admission procedures, and student life in Malaysia.

