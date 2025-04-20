Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed a reduction in chicken prices from Rs17,800 to Rs15,800 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs430 against Rs480 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs650 against Rs700 per kg. Eggs’ price went up from Rs5,500 to Rs5,700 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs230-235 against Rs220-225 per dozen.

Sugar price went down from Rs8,200 to Rs8,000 per 50 kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail it is being sold at Rs170 against Rs175 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton was available at Rs2,200 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,400 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,100 per kg. Various varieties of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in tea prices, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs700 per kg.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a decline as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,200 against Rs1,230 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,250 against Rs1,270 per bag and normal quality wheat flour at Rs1,160 against Rs1,180 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,200 against Rs1,230 per 15 kg.

Pulses prices remained stable as maash pulse price is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs270 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils in the range of Rs450-550 per kg, moong price at Rs400 per kg, and masoor pulse at Rs280 per kg. The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140.

Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs11,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,500 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee/oil price went up from Rs6,200 to Rs6,350 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs460 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price remained stable at Rs2,720 per 5kg tin and cooking at Rs2,720 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in wholesales market remained stable at Rs2,250 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen, as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

Bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs165 per pack, family size Lux at Rs150, and detergent prices went slightly up as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs570 against Rs550 per kg pack.

The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Officially the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has fixed the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at Rs244.54 per kg, while in the market LPG is being sold in the range of Rs300-330 per kg, reflecting an overcharging of Rs56-86 per kg. LPG traders, the LPG distributors have blamed the marketing companies for higher prices saying marketing companies are supplying them the commodity on higher prices as a result retailers are left with no option other than overcharging the consumers. According to LPG traders, the LPG marketing companies are earning billions of rupees profit by overcharging the consumers, while the OGRA and other relevant departments from federal government to provincial governments have totally ignored the enforcement of official commodity rates. Moreover, LPG distributors and retailers are freely selling LPG by decanting in violation of the laws.

The vegetable and fruit prices witnessed decreasing trend as potatoes price went down from Rs2,000-4,000 per quintal to Rs1,800-3,500 per quintal, while in retail potatoes are being sold in the range of Rs45-60 against Rs50-70 per kg; onion price in wholesales market has went down from Rs2,200-3,700 to Rs1900-3,400 per quintal, while in retail onions are being sold in the range of Rs40-60 per kg and tomato price went down from Rs350 per basket of 15 kg to Rs300 per basket of 15kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-65 per kg. Ginger price is stable at Rs1,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs375-400, local garlic price went down to Rs650 per 5 kg (the lowest rates of past eight years) which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg, China garlic price went down from Rs1,700 to Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs380-450 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs220 to Rs150 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs40-50 against Rs65-75 per kg, prices of various varieties of pumpkins went up from Rs120-160 to Rs200-230 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-70 against Rs40-55 per kg; various types of tinda prices went up from Rs150-200 to Rs150-230 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-70 against Rs50-60 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs200 to Rs225 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs60-70 against Rs55-65 per kg; cauliflower price went up from Rs100 to Rs150per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs50-60 per kg and cabbage price is stable at Rs100 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Okra price is stable at Rs650 per5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs175-200, Bitter gourd is stable at Rs350 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs90-100, green chilli price is stable at Rs300-400 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-120 per kg, local carrot price is stable at Rs120 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs40-45 per kg while China carrot price went down from Rs250 to Rs175 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs55-60 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs150 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs55-65 per kg.

Fresh bean price went down from Rs450 to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs90-110 per kg against Rs110-120, Yam price went up from Rs650 to Rs700 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs170-190 against Rs150-170 per kg; turnip price went up from Rs100 to Rs125 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-55 against Rs45-50 per kg; peas price went up from Rs350 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-110 against Rs90-100 per kg; radish price is stable to Rs75 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs30-35 per kg, spinach is available at Rs150 against Rs200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs15-20 against Rs20-25 per bundle of 250 grams.

Fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs120-350 against Rs100-300 per kg; guava price went up from Rs100-150 to Rs120-160 per kg. Bananas prices went up from Rs90-240 to Rs120-250 per dozen; oranges are available in the range of Rs350-500 per dozen. Various varieties of melons are being sold in the range of Rs40-110 against Rs50-100 per kg; strawberries are available in the range of Rs70-100 against Rs120-200 per kg and pomegranates in the range of Rs450-550 per kg, Chikoo at Rs250-275 per kg, papaya at Rs200-250 per kg and lokat at Rs200-250 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

Consumers mentioned that in recent weeks the prices of banana, guava, tomatoes, tomatoes, onions, pumpkins and strawberry like fruit and vegetables prices have witnessed a significant reduction in the wholesale market while the retailers are still overcharging in the absence of effective monitoring.

Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price lists of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the consumers and display at a prominent place.

