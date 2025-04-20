Maryam’s transformative initiative for persons with disabilities

Maryam Nawaz – the name no longer just echoes political legacy, but now shines as a symbol of compassion, empathy, and resolute public service. On April 17, 2025, history was made in Punjab.

It was a day when smiles bloomed on the faces of children in wheelchairs, when elderly citizens bedridden for years felt the thrill of mobility once again, and when a mother – witnessing her child hear for the first time – looked to the heavens with teary eyes.

These were not isolated moments; they were testaments to the power of visionary leadership rooted in humanity. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz proved that leadership is not just about promises – it’s about delivering them with soul and sincerity. When she declares that the state should nurture its people like a mother, she breathes life into those words with action.

On this historic day, the Chief Minister inaugurated a groundbreaking program to provide assistive devices free of cost to persons with disabilities – a move that sets a precedent in Pakistan’s history.

This initiative is not just a welfare project, but a transformation of mindset: from seeing disability as a weakness to embracing it as a domain for empowerment. With a substantial investment of Rs. 1.8 billion, a wide array of modern assistive devices including wheelchairs, electric scooters, Braille kits, white canes, walkers, and hearing aids were distributed with dignity and care.

The program, launched in the fiscal year 2024-25, initially targets 7,710 individuals and aims to benefit 9,385 more in the following year. So far, 26,256 applications have been received, with 13,669 verified and 7,580 approved by the National Assessment Committee. These numbers reflect not just efficiency and transparency, but the deep commitment of the Punjab government to inclusive development.

Breakdown of Devices Distributed:

87 Manual Assistant-Controlled Wheelchairs

148 Standard Manual Wheelchairs

8 Pediatric Wheelchairs

8 Hearing Aids

5 Mobile Toilet Chairs

15 Tricycles

6 Motorized Tricycles

7 Walkers

6 Rollators

3 Braille Kits

15 White Canes

10 Crutches

Total: 318 assistive devices

These are more than statistics. They represent joy, hope, and renewed faith in the state by those who had long felt forgotten. Under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, Punjab is entering a new era – where service is not just spoken of, but deeply and visibly practiced.

While the vision stems from the Chief Minister, the program’s successful execution owes much to Punjab’s Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt.

His unwavering commitment ensured that every step – from application screening to need assessment and final distribution – was transparent, smooth, and conducted with utmost dignity. He and his team worked tirelessly to turn what could have remained a paper project into a life-changing reality.

Through this initiative, the elderly who were confined to their beds now move independently to mosques; children once unable to hear their mothers’ voices can now respond to their affection. These are not mere devices—they are instruments of life, dignity, and autonomy. And the architect of this transformation is Maryam Nawaz.

This initiative sends a powerful message: Punjab is no longer measured by infrastructure alone, but by the value it places on human dignity. Maryam Nawaz has shown through action that she stands with the most vulnerable, and that compassion is the cornerstone of her governance.

This is a shining example of what is possible when leadership is sincere, institutions are active, and intentions are pure. Maryam Nawaz has once again proven herself to be a visionary leader – not only making decisions but ensuring their impactful execution. Her dedication and commitment are propelling Punjab to unprecedented heights.

This is the Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.

This is the state that nurtures like a mother.

And this is the leadership in which people take pride.

Punjab bears witness: April 17 was not merely an inauguration. It was the beginning of a quiet revolution in the lives of persons with disabilities. It was the day the state extended its hand to its most vulnerable citizens, reigniting hope in their eyes and lighting the flame of self-belief in their hearts.

This is the new Punjab – rising under the compassionate leadership of Maryam Nawaz – where service is not a slogan but a living reality, where every eye carries a dream, every heart whispers a prayer, and every home reflects the light of renewed hope.

(The writer is Deputy Director Public Relations)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025