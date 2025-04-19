AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ancelotti to discuss Real Madrid future at ‘end of season’

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti will discuss his future with Real Madrid at the end of the season, the coach said Saturday, following the Champions League holders’ elimination by Arsenal.

After the record 15-time winners lost on Wednesday in the quarter-finals, thrashed 5-1 on aggregate, speculation grew that Madrid would dismiss the Italian coach in the coming weeks.

“At the end of the season we will speak about (my future) with the club,” Ancelotti told a news conference, batting away various questions on a similar theme.

Ancelotti’s contract is due to end in 2026.

“I have spoken with the players and the club, we all agree, we have to fight for the titles there are on the line,” continued the 65-year-old, ahead of Sunday’s clash with Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

No need for big changes at Liverpool, says Slot

Spanish champions Real Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by four points and will also face the Catalans in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

“Obviously we are all hurt, and the fans, after going out of maybe the most important competition, or at least the one Madrid has had the most success in, in recent years,” said Ancelotti.

“We are all in the same boat, in the good and the bad times… the president (Florentino Perez) has always shown me the most affection in these moments than in the moments when we have won.”

Ancelotti has been linked with coaching the Brazilian national team after Dorival Junior was sacked following a heavy defeat by Argentina.

“I don’t have to say anything at all, as I said already, at the end of the season we will speak about this,” said Ancelotti.

The coach said he did not know whether the “end of the season” came before or after the Club World Cup, which Madrid are participating in from June 14 in the United States.

Real Madrid Champions League Carlo Ancelotti

Comments

200 characters

Ancelotti to discuss Real Madrid future at ‘end of season’

PM Shehbaz invites friendly countries to invest in Pakistan’s mining, IT and agriculture sectors

Goods transporters call off strike after successful talks with Karachi commissioner

5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Punjab, KP

‘Akin to terrorism’: Govt issues stern warning after attacks on KFC, other foreign outlets

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend World Bank Group/IMF meetings

Afghan FM tells Pakistan’s top diplomat deportations are ‘disappointment’

Punjab WASAs ordered to finalise monsoon readiness by May 31 deadline

BudgetFY26: P@SHA calls for 10-year extension of concessional tax regime to help boost IT exports

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Taxation machinery: PM proclaims carrot-and-stick approach

Read more stories