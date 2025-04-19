AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Madrid heroics boost Arsenal’s appeal in transfer window, Arteta says

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2025 12:38pm

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side’s big win over Real Madrid, which sent them through to their first Champions League semi-final since 2009, can boost the club’s appeal to top targets in the close season transfer window.

Arsenal beat Real Madrid in both quarter-final legs to advance 5-1 on aggregate, setting up a semi-final clash against French champions Paris St Germain on April 29.

Arteta has been keen to sign a striker since January, though stand-in centre forward Mikel Merino has impressed. Arsenal have so far been linked with Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

“Maybe that is another factor, but we are very lucky because we are (such) a football club that every time we have spoken to players, they want to be part of (our club),” Arteta told reporters.

“(But) that is probably something that can generate more enthusiasm or belief, and the fact that ‘I want to be part of these nights now’ because the club is in a good place. Overall, we are ready, we are strong and we can attract any player.”

Arteta also hinted forward Kai Havertz’s season may not be over, just two months after his hamstring injury. “Semifinals? I think that’s too close. But if I had to bet on him earlier than expected, I would say yes.”

“The way he works every day in that gym, I don’t think you can hold him much longer.”

