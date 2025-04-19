At least 143 dead in DR Congo boat fire

KINSHASA: At least 143 people died and dozens more went missing after a boat carrying fuel caught fire and capsized in the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said on Friday.

Hundreds of passengers were crowded onto a wooden boat on the Congo River in northwest DRC on Tuesday when the blaze broke out, according to Josephine-Pacifique Lokumu, head of a delegation of national deputies from the region.

The disaster occurred near Mbandaka, capital of Equateur Province, at the confluence of the Ruki and the vast Congo river – the world’s deepest.

“A first group of 131 bodies were found on Wednesday, with a further 12 fished out on Thursday and Friday. Several of them are charred,” Lokumu told AFP.

Joseph Lokondo, a local civil society leader who said he helped bury the bodies, put the “provisional death toll at 145: some burned, others drowned”.

Lokumu said the blaze was caused by a fuel explosion ignited by an onboard cooking fire.

“A woman lit the embers for cooking. The fuel, which was not far away, exploded, killing many children and women”, she said.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames leaping from a long boat stranded far from shore, with smoke billowing from the wreckage and people aboard smaller vessels looking on.

Missing loved ones

The total number of passengers on board the doomed vessel was not known but Lokumu said it was in the “hundreds”.

Some survivors were rescued and admitted to hospital, Lokondo said.

But on Friday, he added, “several families were still without news of their loved ones”.

A vast Central African nation that covers 2.3 million square kilometres (900,000 square miles), the DRC suffers from a lack of practicable roads and planes serve only a limited number of cities and towns.

As a result people often travel on lakes, the Congo River – the second longest in Africa after the Nile – and its winding tributaries, where shipwrecks are frequent and the death tolls often heavy.

A chronic absence of passenger lists often complicates search operations.

In October 2023, at least 47 people died after a boat navigating the Congo sank in Equateur.

More than 20 people died in October last year when a boat capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern DRC, according to local authorities.

Another shipwreck on Lake Kivu claimed around 100 lives in 2019.