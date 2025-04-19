AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-19

Exorbitant Hajj fares: CCP recovers Rs10m penalty from PIA

Sohail Sarfraz Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has recovered a long-standing penalty of Rs 10 million from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), originally imposed in 2009 for abusing its dominant position by excessively increasing Hajj fares in 2008.

The penalty was imposed after the CCP conducted an inquiry based on media reports alleging that PIA had charged exorbitant Hajj fares. The inquiry revealed that the national carrier had unreasonably increased Hajj fares by more than 80% — from Rs 38,500 to Rs 70,000 for the southern region, and from Rs 46,200 to Rs 85,000 for the northern region.

This conduct was found to be in violation of Section 3(3)(a) of the then Competition Ordinance. Taking a lenient view in line with its policy of encouraging compliance and good business practices, the CCP imposed a token penalty of PKR 10 million.

PIA challenged the CCP’s decision in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, arguing that it had incurred losses on Hajj flights and was only fulfilling its duties as a national carrier. The Supreme Court, however, referred the matter to the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) as the appropriate forum for adjudication.

Following multiple hearings, the case was dismissed by the Tribunal due to non-appearance of PIA’s counsel. After the lapse of the appeal period, CCP exercised its enforcement powers under Section 40(2)(a) of the Competition Act, 2010, and recovered the penalty amount through attachment of the airline’s bank accounts.

The recovery marks a significant enforcement action and reflects CCP’s continued commitment to holding entities accountable for anti-competitive conduct.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PIA hajj CCP Hajj fares

Comments

200 characters

Exorbitant Hajj fares: CCP recovers Rs10m penalty from PIA

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

4 GPPs ready switching to take-and-pay mode

Deal inked with IFC to accelerate e-mobility

Dar, SCO SG explore ways to boost ties

Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

World Bank seeks alteration in staff security mode of DHP

Sales tax, federal excise: FBR extends date of filing returns

IHC reserves verdict in fertiliser prices case

Japan to provide $3m to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees

Read more stories