Renting property to illegal foreigners to attract stern govt action

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided that strict action will be taken against those people who rent out any movable and immovable properties to illegal foreigners (Afghan refugees and illegal foreigners living in the country), said State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday.

Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference, said that all provincial governments have been informed that if anyone gives a place, whether it is a shop or a house, on rent to an illegal foreigner, they will also be held responsible. Only those individuals who possess legal documents, regardless of their country of origin, can be offered employment, he said.

He said that hotel accommodations on rent, any kind of business, shops and houses, any kind of employment, or dealings in movable or immovable property in Pakistan can only be conducted with individuals who have legal documentation. “Pakistani citizens are only permitted to work with or deal with those who possess valid legal documents,” the minister further said.

He said “Afghans are our brothers, but the decision to repatriate illegal foreigners, including Afghan refugees, was taken based on some ground realities, as many of the terrorist incidents that occurred in the country are linked to Afghan nationals.”

He also noted that countries such as the United States, Saudi Arabia, and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) had raised concerns over the misuse of fake Pakistani passports.

“In the modern world, it is not possible to live in a country without a computerised national identity card (CNIC) and visa documents,” he said.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan currently offers online visa services to citizens of 126 countries, including Afghanistan.

Chaudhry also provided an update on the government’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP), which was launched on October 30, 2023. Under the programme’s second phase, which began on April 1, a total of 84,769 Afghan citizens have left the country. Of these, 25,320 were holders of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), while the rest had no legal documentation.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively coordinating with the Afghan interim government regarding the repatriation process.

A high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, is scheduled to visit Afghanistan Saturday to discuss the matter further.

The minister said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Afghan interim government regarding the repatriation process, and the interior minister also held a meeting with an Afghan delegation regarding the matter.

In response to a question, the minister referred to a foreign media report stating that nearly half a million US-origin weapons are missing or may have fallen into the hands of terrorist groups.

He said report lends credibility to Pakistan’s security concerns related to illegal foreigners.

The minister said “Afghan refugees who are awaiting resettlement in Western countries will be deported from Pakistan if their host nations do not relocate them.” Chaudhry reiterated that the deadline for the repatriation of illegal foreigners, which expired on March 31, will not be extended under any circumstances.

