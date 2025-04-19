IIAP collects Rs.72.3m in cargo charges

KARACHI: Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) has achieved a significant milestone in its cargo operations, collecting Rs. 72.3 million in cargo throughput charges during March 2025.

This marks the highest revenue generated from cargo operations since November 2021, when the airport recorded Rs. 49 million in similar charges.

According to the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA), the remarkable 47% increase in cargo revenue is primarily attributed to the recent launch of dedicated import cargo operations by SF Cargo.

The logistics company began operating B757-200 aircraft on the Urumqi-Islamabad-Urumqi (URC-ISB-URC) route. PAA spokesman said that the new cargo service currently transports approximately 22,775 kg of goods per flight. Operations are scheduled twice weekly - Tuesday and Friday.

PAA has expressed optimism that the increased cargo traffic will contribute significantly to the facility’s overall revenue for 2025, potentially establishing new benchmarks for cargo handling at Pakistan’s major international airports.

